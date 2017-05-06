Denise Frey, Banking Center manager/VP for First Financial Bank (right), presents a check to Tim Purmort, president of the Van Wert Business Development Corporation for the bank’s third payment of $10,000 towards its five-year commitment to the BDC’s capital campaign drive. The BDC is a local nonprofit organization that assists in business development in the Van Wert area. “The BDC is most appreciative of firms like First Financial, who generously contributed to our capital campaign,” Purmort said. “First Financial has a long history of stepping up to the plate when it comes to contributing to many Van Wert causes.” (photo submitted)