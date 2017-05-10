By Rex Dolby

The Van Wert Area Photography Club will meet tomorrow, Thursday, May 11, starting at 7 p.m., at 114 S. Race St. Members can expect to hear four reports and make decisions about future activities.

This week will be one of a series on the polarizing filter. Light reflected off a horizontal surface such as a lake, will become polarized in a horizontal direction parallel to the lake surface. Light reflected off a wall (vertical surface) will be polarized in a vertical direction. A polarizing filter, when rotated, will block any, to all, of the light vibrating in that plane, while not affecting the other light waves. You might say, “OK, but why do I want one?”

This filter is one of the most versatile filters you can own. Reflections on glass surfaces and water can be reduced or eliminated, allowing you to photograph what is behind or under the surface. Colors are made more saturated.

You can almost eliminate a rainbow or make it bright beyond reality. Skies can become a deeper blue at the same time making clouds more pronounced. Haze can be reduced. Contrast and glare can be modified to be more or less. If there is a situation where there is too much light, it can be used as a neutral density filter to reduce the amount of light without changing colors.

Lastly, although it would be more expensive than other filters, I suppose you could even use it as a lens protector if you wanted to.

Have I convinced you that you need one? Before going shopping, check out the polarizing filter information coming next week.