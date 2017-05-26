Submitted information

The public is invited to a special Memorial Sunday service on May 28 from 10 a.m. until noon at Whitehorse Biker Church, 408 E. Main St. in Van Wert.

On that day, the church will welcome veteran Marine Corps Sniper Chico Simich as our guest speaker. Chico went from the physical battlefield, where he was decorated with two Purple Hearts, into the Spiritual battlefield where his prison ministry works with criminals most people believe are beyond redemption. Hear how Chico’s capacity to love and the power of God brings death row inmates to Christ!

About Whitehorse Bike Church

Whitehorse Biker Church is a non-denominational Christian Fellowship that believes in ministering to people right where they are, in their “situation of life”. Regardless of where we find them, we receive them as they are, love them unconditionally, and “sow seeds” of love, grace and the mercy of God, which produces life changing, radical transformations.