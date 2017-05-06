Barbara J. Osmun, 73, of Van Wert, passed away at 1 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2017, at Hearth & Home at Van Wert.

She was born March 14, 1944, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the daughter of Mervel and Mildred (Million) Smith, who both preceded her in death. She married Gary L. Osmun, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include two children, Steven (Rachel) Osmun of Gahanna and Kris (Harris Phillips) Osmun of Norman, Oklahoma; two brothers, Dennis (Pam) Smith of Van Wert and David (Pat) Smith of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a sister, Karen Wilson of St. Louis, Missouri; and three grandchildren.

Memorial services will be conducted at a later date.

Preferred memorials: First United Methodist Church in Sidney.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.