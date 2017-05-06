Submitted information

PAULDING — Plants, plants, and more plants will be available at the 2017 Master Gardener volunteer plant sale on Friday, May 13, from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m. until noon. The sale will take place at the Paulding County Fairgrounds, inside the Block Building at 503 Fairground Drive in Paulding.

The sale will include perennials, annual flowers, herbs, vegetables, trees, and shrubs. Proceeds from the sale will go back into the community Master Gardener volunteer projects and programs. Past projects include trees for Oakwood Park, planting the bed at the Reservoir Park, plants for the fairgrounds and 4-H club projects, raised beds at local nursing homes, the native garden at the Black Swamp Nature Center, the Junior Master Gardener Programs, the Antwerp library, Fort Brown, Payne Park, Grover Hill Elementary environmental garden, Antwerp Village pots, and Master Gardener volunteer memory garden.

Master Gardener volunteers are asking the community to come out and support them by buying plants.

During the sale, Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer horticulture and gardening questions via their Master Gardener hotline. Factsheets and general plant brochures will be available for free, while local author Kylee Baumle will have a book signing on Friday from 9-11 a.m. on her new book, The Monarch. Come early for the best selection of plants for sale.

For additional information on the Master Gardener volunteer program or plant sale, contact Sarah Noggle, Paulding County Extension educator, ag and natural resources, at noggle.17@osu.edu. Individuals can also visit the OSU Extension Office at 503 Fairground Drive in Paulding or call 419.399.8225, extension 8228.