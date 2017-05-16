Van Wert independent sports

Nearly a dozen area teams are state ranked, in the season’s final Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association poll.

Western Buckeye League member Wapakoneta finished as poll champion in Division II. The Redskins received 16 of 30 first place votes, and 254 points to outdistance Sheridan (three first place votes, 217 points).

Four other WBL league teams are listed in the final poll. In Division II, Defiance finished 12th, while Celina tied for 19th with Athens, Unioto and LaGrange Keystone. The Van Wert Cougars finished 25th.

In Division III, Ottawa-Glandorf finished 11. Other area teams ranked in the same division include Green Meadows Conference Member Fairview (No. 6), Midwest Athletic Conference members Coldwater and Anna (Nos. 8 and 9 respectively), and Lima Central Catholic (No. 12).

Area teams listed in the final Division IV poll are Minster and Miller City (Nos. 8 and 9), and Delphos St. John’s (No. 30).