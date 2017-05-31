Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ will be sponsoring a Business Day at the Camp Clay Aqua Park this summer. Local businesses purchase the day for the Van Wert community; access includes swimming, a floating playground, zipline, paddleboats, a half-acre beach, and the 3,600-square-foot splash pad. New features include water cannons at the splash pad and a log roll to accompany the zipline and aqua “toys”. To learn more, visit the YMCA website at www.vwymca.org. Shown from Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ are Tom and Chris Gibson, with YMCA Executive Director Hugh Kocab and YMCA Maintenance Director Curt Schaffner. (YMCA photo)