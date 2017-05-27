Fricker’s will be sponsoring a Business Day at the Camp Clay Aqua Park this summer. Local businesses purchase the day for the Van Wert community; access includes swimming, a floating playground, zipline, paddleboats, a half-acre beach, and the 3,600-square-foot splash pad. New features include water cannons at the splash pad and a log roll to accompany the zipline and aqua toys. To learn more, the visit the YMCA website at www.vwymca.org. Shown are Fricker’s representative Fred Ferguson, along with Camp Clay Director Kevin Morrison, and Fricker’s staff members Ciara Nidiffer, Victoria Klausing, Alice Bauman, and Destiny Fuller. (YMCA photo)