Submitted information

Bob Gillespie of Answers in Genesis will be at First Baptist Church in Van Wert on Sunday, June 4, to present a three-session seminar on “Time to Enter.” The public is invited to attend this free seminar, which focuses on creation and the Book of Genesis.

During the 9:30 a.m. Sunday school session, Gillespie will be teaching about “Genesis: Where History Begins”. Children age 4 through adult classes will view a stimulating slide presentation as the speaker delves into the subject of creation, the fall of man, and Noah building the ark.

At 10:30 a.m. during the morning worship service, the message will focus on “Genesis: Does It Really Matter?”, and then, at 6:30 p.m., the topic will be “Science Confirms the Bible”.

Gillespie is an apologetics speaker who has taught science, history, and Bible for 25 years, both in the U.S. and in West Africa.

Bob and his wife Lois spent the first 25 years of their married life in Northeast Ohio near their home church, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Smithville. They have two grown children, David and Gina and three granddaughters.

The couple taught in Christian schools in Ohio for 14 years. Through mission conferences at their church and because of their experiences in teaching, the Lord led them to teach missionary kids in West Africa. In 2001, they moved to Bouaké, Cote d’Ivoire, to teach at International Christian Academy (ICA). After the November 2004 evacuation from and subsequent closing of ICA, God redirected their ministry to Sahel Academy in Niamey, Niger, where they ministered for three years. In 2009, God redirected the Gillespies to continue their ministry of Training the Next Generation in the states through Worldview Discipleship Ministries, and ultimately with Answers in Genesis.

A nursery is available during all services. First Baptist Church is located at the corner of Jennings and Mendon roads on the southeast side of Van Wert. For more information about the church or the seminar, contact the church office at 419.238.0333, or email firstbaptistvw@metalink.net, or log onto the church’s website at www.fbcvw.com.