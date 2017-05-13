Amy S. Miller-Roseboro passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017, in South Carolina.

She was born January 17, 1971, in Lima, the daughter of Jack Miller, who survives in Convoy, and Donna Hundley, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include her stepmother, Robin Miller of Convoy; a daughter, Maegan Miller of New York; one son, Christian (Brittany Foust) Catchings of Van Wert; a brother, Brian (Stacy) Miller of Convoy; three sisters, Jackie (Michael) Hernandez of Van Wert, Niki (Lonnie) Whitlock of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Charity (Will) Storey of Convoy; one grandson; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

A memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Visitation is from noon-5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family, for her grandson.

