Tuesday, May. 2, 2017

Lincolnview freshman Lana Carey waits for a good pitch against Allen East. The Lady Lancers lost Monday’s high scoring game, 10-8. The loss dropped Lincolnview to 5-7 (2-4 Northwest Conference) Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

POSTED: 05/02/17 at 6:14 am. FILED UNDER: Sports