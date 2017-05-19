Alice L. Gamble of Van Wert County passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Kindred Hospital in Lima.

She was born in rural Elida, the daughter of John and Dorotha (Coles) Krugh, who both preceded her in death,

She is a member of Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia, where she played in the bell choir. She was a 4-H advisor for many years, a Peony Festival Flower in Full Bloom, and a member of Elgin Village Council for 25 years.

She loved to camp and travel and has been to 49 of the 50 states. She was an avid fan of Ohio State football and Lincolnview Lancer basketball. She enjoyed life and especially loved her family. Alice retired from Haviland Drainage Company.

Survivors include two daughters, Vicki (Larry) Smith and Monica (Phil Griffith) Pabst, both of Elgin; a son, Jeff (Deb) Gamble of Van Wert; four grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; two stepgreat-great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard (Ruth) Krugh; four nieces and a nephew; and many great-nieces and nephews.

A son, Thomas Wayne; and one sister, Sydney (Bruce) Mayer, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 22, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Rev. Randy Bevington and Rev. Paul Hamrick officiating. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery on Van Wert-Mercer County Line Road.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, May 21, and an hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.