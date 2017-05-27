Although the emergency declaration of the Van Wert County Board of Commissioners has now expired, with water receding in creeks across the county, a flash flood warning was still in effect Friday night in anticipation of the rain received overnight Friday that will send more water into local creeks and other waterways. Meanwhile, County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy noted that people who had flooding have asked if any financial assistance will be available, as many homeowners don’t have flood Insurance. “Because this was an isolated area of flooding and the state and federal threshold criteria was not met, no financial aid is available to the area,” McCoy noted. The local American Red Cross chapter continues to give out clean-up kits at no cost to those affected by calling 419.238.9977. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent