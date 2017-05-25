This drone photo by Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy shows the extent of flooding in the southwest portion of Van Wert County. According to McCoy, up to 7 inches of rain fell in portions of the county. The Paulding County EMA is also warning residents of the village of Payne and the Flatrock Creek area that the creek will be rising rapidly (click here for aerial flood photos by Steve Bailey and Randy Thompson and other photos by Scott Truxell).