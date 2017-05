REO Speedwagon closed out the 2016-17 season at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio, rocking the house down with a selection of their biggest hits duringĀ a sold-out concert Sunday evening. Here, band members (from the left) bassist Bruce Hall, lead singer Kevin Cronin, and lead guitarist Dave Amato jam with drummer Bryan Hitt in the background. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent