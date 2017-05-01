Submitted information

Thursday, May 4, marks the National Day of Prayer, the youth group of First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert, will be hosting its second annual Interactive Prayer Station Walk from 4-8 p.m. that day.

The youth group invites the community to this free self-guided, interactive prayer walk. Those participating will be given the opportunity to pray for the local community, the nation, and world in creative ways. Allow at least one hour to get through all 10 stations.

“Last year over forty people came through our prayer stations and many comments were made about how good it was to be guided through different activities to pray for our needs of our community,” said Teresa Shaffer, middle school youth director at First UM Church.

She noted that she hopes many more community members will take advantage of this time to come out and pray.

There will also be a fiesta fest, a “build your own taco” bar that people can stop at before or after they do the prayer walk. This will be held in the church basement from 5-7:30 p.m. Proceeds from the meal will be used to help fund the youth mission trip to Haiti in 2018. Adults will be charged $7, children under 12 can eat for $4.

For more information, phone 419.238.0631.