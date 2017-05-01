Submitted information

First United Methodist Preschool, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert, will be hosting an open house Tuesday, May 9, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The open house will include a tour of the preschool’s three classrooms, plus its child’s chapel, theater, library, computer lab, and music room.

Area residents may register their 3-5-year-olds during the open house for the 2017-2018 school year. Those who can’t attend can register online at www.fumpreschool.com.

For more information, contact Preschool Administrator April Ellerbrock at 419.238.0631, extension 308, or at aellerbrock@wcoil.com.