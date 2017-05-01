topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, May. 6, 2017

Submitted information

First United Methodist Preschool, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert, will be hosting an open house Tuesday, May 9, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The open house will include a tour of the preschool’s three classrooms, plus its child’s chapel, theater, library, computer lab, and music room.

Area residents may register their 3-5-year-olds during the open house for the 2017-2018 school year. Those who can’t attend can register online at www.fumpreschool.com.

For more information, contact Preschool Administrator April Ellerbrock at 419.238.0631, extension 308, or at aellerbrock@wcoil.com.

POSTED: 05/06/17 at 8:46 am. FILED UNDER: Youth