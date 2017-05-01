Submitted information

First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert, will hold its Group Publishing “Maker Fun Factory” Vacation Bible School from Monday, June 19, through Thursday, June 22. Children ages 4 through fourth grade can participate.

Registration can be accomplished online at www.vanwertfirst.net under the “VBS 2017” heading or stop by the church office to fill out a registration form.

Beginning each day from June 19-22 at 9 a.m., plan to make new friends, participate in experiments, have game time with snacks, along with surprising adventures and great music.

For more information, call 419.238.0631.