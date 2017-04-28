Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County recently hired Casey Laukhuf, CPT, as the YWCA’s new certified personal trainer.

As a former collegiate athlete who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology, Laukhuf knows what is needed for the body’s optimal health and well-being and the importance of strength and agility, flexibility and footwork, and overall physical exercise for any age level.

With years of personal experience and the desire for additional personal growth and even more knowledge to help others, she recently became certified as a personal trainer.

Laukhuf will carry out one-time facility walk-throughs, with a workout specifically created for an individual; as well as one-on-one personal training and group training. She will also be available for athletic and team training.

“We are so excited to have someone with the same passion for health and well-being as the rest of our current fitness team,” said J.J. McClain, YWCA health and wellness coordinator, “and to add someone with such drive, knowledge, and desire to help others in their journeys.”

Laukhuf resides in Van Wert with her husband and two children and volunteers for various adult and youth sports teams and programs. She has served as captain of her church’s volleyball team and as both vice president and president of the Van Wert County Church Volleyball League.

She is involved in Upwards basketball and has coached within that program for 10 years. She also volunteers for her local church’s youth group and summer camps.

Laukhuf is a Beachbody coach and a certified Beachbody LIVE! PIYO instructor.

“I am excited to be working alongside the YWCA to help people of all ages find confidence in their abilities and be healthy for life,” Laukhuf added.

“Sometimes we need some extra push and accountability,” McClain added. “In addition to our 24/7 Fitness Center; energetic, fun classes in our Fitness Studio; and existing passionate and positive fitness team; we think Casey will be a great asset to the YWCA.

“We have so many amazing things happening here at the YWCA,” McClain noted. “When people think of the YW, they don’t often think of fitness, but we hope to change that with our comfortable atmosphere and our overall approach to health and well-being — mind, body, and soul — with a fun, positive energy behind it.

“We feel Casey will be a great addition to our team and an asset to the people of Van Wert County and surrounding areas, as another piece to their puzzle of getting started, staying accountable, and taking their health and well-being to the next level,” McClain concluded.

Appointments with Laukhuf for both partners and non-partners of the YWCA, pricing remains the same for either, can be made by calling 419.203.0668 or emailing fitness@ywcavanwertcounty.org or jmcclain@ywcavanwertcounty.org. She is available for immediate consultations and training. The YWCA is a non-profit organization and a Van Wert County Foundation grant recipient and United Way agency.