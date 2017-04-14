Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will host its first annual YWCA Scholarship and Tribute to Women of Achievement Recognition and Awards Dinner on Tuesday, May 2, at the YWCA.

Recognition for Women of Achievement will be given for the following categories: Professional Leadership, Advocacy, Women’s Empowerment, Racial Justice, Volunteerism, Youth Development, Civic Dedication, and Overcoming Adversity.

Community members are encouraged to nominate a possible recipient that fulfills one or more of the core tenets of the YWCA’s mission as set forth above through her involvement in Van Wert and the surrounding communities. Nomination forms can be picked up at the YWCA or found on the YWCA Facebook page or request via email.

Dinner will begin at 6 p.m., and reservations are required. Payment can be made by calling the YWCA during regular business hours or by visiting the YWCA. Tickets for the event are $25 per person.

General operating hours are 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday; and closed Saturday and Sunday.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is an affiliate of the United Way of Van Wert County. For more information about the event or nominating someone, contact Executive Director Kimberly I. Laudick at 419.238.6639.