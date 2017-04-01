Submitted information

The Van Wert Fast Pitch Softball Association is taking registrations for the 2017 summer softball season.

There are three age categories; Farmette (ages 10 and under), Buckeye Girls (11-12) and Four-County (13-14). Registration forms can be found at the Jubilee Park Office or online at www.vwfastpitch.com.

In addition, the Van Wert Parks and Recreation Department has announced that registrations are being taken for adult softball leagues for the 2017 summer season.

Teams from 2016 have until April 14 to return their managers card to the Jubilee Park Office. Leagues will begin the week of May 15, and will consist of Church League on Mondays, and Coed League on Fridays.

Any interested parties can contact the Park Office at 419.238.9121 for further information.