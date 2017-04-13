Van Wert County Hospital recently donated 20 youth life jackets to the Camp Clay Aqua Park, which is part of the YMCA of Van Wert County. “Van Wert County Hospital is dedicated to the health and well-being of children in our community and we are proud to be a supporter of the Camp Clay Aqua Park,” said hospital President/CEO Jim Pope. “Together, we’re committed to equipping kids to safely enjoy water activities at the Aqua Park and the summer day camps.” Shown with Pope (right) are Camp Clay Director Kevin Morrison (center) and Rob Balyeat, hospital patient care technician. (photo submitted)