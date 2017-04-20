Williams S. “Bill” Jackson, 90, of Coldwater, and formerly of New Bremen, passed away at 4:26 a.m. Thursday, April 26, 2017, at Briarwood Village of Coldwater, where he had resided since 2009.

He was born September 4, 1926, in Montpelier, Indiana, the son of William R. and Ilah (Belle) Jackson, who both preceded him in death. On July 25, 1947, in Hartford City, Indiana, he married the former Jane Johnsonbaugh, who died December 20, 2009.

Survivors include two daughters, Mariann (Ray) Sanders of New Bremen and Teresa (Michael) Williman of Van Wert; a son-in-law, Charles Ayers of Montezuma; nine grandchildren, Emma, Paige, Mason, and Lauren Ayers of Coldwater, Jayde (Kevin) Yeung of Cincinnati, Taylor Miller of Indianapolis, Indiana, Justin Conner of Cincinnati, Addy Edwards of Van Wert, and Alana Sanders of Wapakoneta; a stepbrother, Jack (Sally) Smith of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a stepsister, Vonona Spaulding of Montpelier; and one sister-in-law, Janice Jackson of Hartford City.

A daughter, Rosamond Ayers (April 15, 2007); and two brothers, Raymond Jackson and Walter “Sonny” Jackson, also preceded her in death.

Bill was a 1944 graduate of Montpelier High School. He proudly served his country during World War II in the Philippines, and was among the first troops who went into Japan. After the war, he attended watchmaker school under the GI Bill. He later went on to own and operate the former Jacksons Jewelers in New Bremen for 40 years.

He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen, a member of American Legion Post 241 in New Bremen, and a life member of the New Bremen Historical Association.

Bill loved to travel and, together with his wife, they visited every state in the continental United States.

A celebration of life ceremony will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen, with the Rev. Becky Erb Strang officiating. Inurnment will follow in German Protestant Cemetery in New Bremen.

Visitation is from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Friends of the New Bremen Library or the library of Briarwood Village of Coldwater.

Arrangements were handled by Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen.

Condolences may be expressed at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.