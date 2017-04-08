DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

For the second year in a row, a Lincolnview girl has been crowned Van Wert Peony Festival queen.

This year, Queen Jubilee XLI Ashton Bowersock, a 2016 graduate of Lincolnview High School, crowned Lincolnview senior Katlyn Wendel, daughter of Kyle and Christie Wendel, Queen Jubilee XLII.

Wendel said she thought the Lincolnview repeat was exciting.

“It’s super awesome to be the next queen after Ashton, a former Lincolnview grad, so that was really neat to be able to follow in her footsteps,” Wendel said.

Those who know Wendel’s musical background might have also predicted she would be the pageant talent winner as well. Wendel’s grandmother is Gloria Wendel, longtime organist at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert and a piano and organ teacher for many years.

Wendel played an arrangement of the Christian song, “My Tribute” for her talent performance.

Other than winning the title of Queen Jubilee XLII, Wendel said her favorite part of the competition was the rehearsals.

“Honestly, we had so much fun in rehearsals,” she noted. “We would just be, like, laughing and talking way too loud … we had a lot of fun together.”

She also said she was looking forward to the actual Peony Festival in June and participating in parades around the area this summer.

Wendel is a member of National Honor Society at Lincolnview and was captain of the school basketball and softball teams, while also competing on the Lancer track team and on the Spirit Squad. She is president of the Beta Club chapter at Lincolnview and president of the school choir.

She plans to major in piano performance at Bowling Green State University this fall, so the $1,400 she earned in scholarships for being named Queen Jubilee and talent winner should help with college expenses.

Estee Miller, daughter of Mike and Deedi Miller and a senior at Paulding High School, was named first runner-up and Miss Congeniality, while Brooke Lelonek, daughter of Brent Lelonek and Angela Teagle, and a senior at Wayne Trace High School, was second runner-up.

Other candidates included Courtney Cearns of Crestview, Kiya Wollenhaupt of Delphos Jefferson, Alexis Deffenbaugh of Delphos St. John’s, Madeline Ford of Parkway, Rebecca Fett of Spencerville High School, Rachel Davis of Van Wert, and Zoey Porter of Vantage Career Center.

Emcee for the event was Susan Burchfield, who did a good job keeping the pageant moving, smoothing any slow spots with some gentle humor. Judges were Todd Schreiber, Amber Kreischer, Daniel Evans, and Caity Jackson.

Escorts for the candidates were Taylor Braun, Josiah Dealey, and Griffen Waltmire, while the Little Flower Girls were Emma Tobias, daughter of Matt and Kasey Tobias; Elayna Stokes, daughter of Malcolm and Erin Stokes; Emma Haehn, daughter of Cory and Lynette Haehn; Olivia and Sophia Ford, twin daughters of Sean and Hollie Ford; Kenlee Norris, daughter of Sean and Sammy Norris; Becca Sullivan, daughter of Dan and Jami Sullivan; Karleigh Brown, daughter of Neil and Shelly Brown; Aubree Mills, daughter of Shane and Kylie Mills (who was also the crown bearer); Jenna Kipfer, daughter of Mitch and Jamie Kipfer; and Kinsley Grace, daughter of Eddie and Katrina Grace.

Local CPA J. Richard Sealscott was again the pageant auditor, as he has been for more than two decades, while Eric and Danille Hancock handled lighting and sound for the pageant.

Preliminary judges were Keith Langdon, Marcia Owens, and Dave Young.