Van Wert independent sports

Baseball

Knights take doubleheader from Kalida

KALIDA — The Crestview Knights took both games of Saturday’s non-conference doubleheader in Putnam County. The Knights (3-1) made the most of six hits and seven walks in a 9-3 game one victory over Kalida. Caden Hurless led the way with two RBI and a run scored, while Jacob Paint, Dylan Hicks, Derek Biro, Tanner Crowle and Austin Habegger each scored runs. Hurless pitched 5.1 innings and allowed two runs on four hits, while striking out four and walking one. Painter earned the save in relief.

In game two, three Crestview pitchers combined for a three-hitter in a 5-2 victory over the Wildcats. Derek Stout earned the win, going 3.2 innings and allowing a run on one hit. Zechariah Simerman allowed two runs on a hit in 1.3 innings, and Painter earned the save by pitching the final two innings, and striking out two. At the plate, Biro had two hits, two RBI and a pair of runs scored. Brant Richardson also had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored.

HAVILAND — Wayne Trace took game one of Saturday’s doubleheader against Lincolnview, but the Lancers avenged the loss with a victory in the second game. The Raiders won the first game 1-0, when Wayne Trace’s Seth Yenser drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth inning.

In the second game, the Lancers pounded out 10 hits and 13 runs, and held the Raiders to three hits on the way to a six inning, 13-2 victory. Lincolnview scored three runs in the second and fifth innings, and seven runs in the sixth. Gavin Carter pitched five innings for the win, and Chayten Overholt worked the sixth inning for the save.

Softball

FORT RECOVERY — Van Wert dropped to 1-4, with two losses during Saturday’s non-conference doubleheader against the Fort Recovery Lady Indians. The first game was a wild one, as the Lady Cougars led 10-0 going into the bottom of the second inning, but would score just once more in a 12-11 loss. The Lady Indians scored four in the bottom of the second, two in the third, then three more in fourth and fifth innings.

Van Wert opened game two with four runs in the first, but Fort Recovery scored five in the bottom of the inning, and went on to win 7-5. Alllison Kennedy, Olivia Profit and Lauren Moore had multiple hits in the doubleheader.

ROCKFORD — Crestview dropped two games, during Saturday’s softball quad at Parkway High School. In game one, the Lady Knights were held to three hits and lost to Versailles, 11-1 in five innings. Codi Miller scored Crestview’s only run, while Cora Millay had a double.

In game two, the Lady Knights (1-6) fell to the host Lady Panthers, 6-3. Sydney Bowen had two hits, including a triple, and finished with two RBI. Millay finished with a pair of hits and scored two runs in the loss.