Baseball

Van Wert loses to the Redskins

WAPAKONETA – The Cougars fell behind early, and never recovered in Saturday’s 6-1 Western Buckeye League loss to Wapakoneta.

It was the second consecutive loss for Van Wert (10-2, 1-2 WBL). Wapakoneta improved to 10-2, and a league-best 4-0 WBL record.

The Redskins finished with eight hits, and scored four of their runs in the second inning, plus one in the first and third innings. The Cougars scored their lone run in the first, when Hayden Maples singled on a bunt, scoring Mason Carr, who opened the game with a double. Those were the only hits of the game for Van Wert.

The Cougars will host Wayne Trace today.

Knights top Ottoville

OTTOVILLE – In a game that was shortened to six innings, the Crestview Knights defeated the Big Green, 12-1.

Spencer Rolsten, Brett Schumm and Derek Stout each finished with a pair of RBI for the Knights (5-2). Schumm and Stout also scored two runs apiece, and as did Caden Hurless, who led all batters with three hits. As a team, the Knights finished with 10 hits.

Stout pitched all six innings, and gave up six hits and one run, while striking out three and walking two.

Crestview will return to Northwest Conference play today against Spencerville.

Softball

Van Wert, Paulding split doubleheader

After losing game one 7-4 in eight innings, the Lady Cougars defeated Paulding 8-7 in the second game.

In game one, Paulding scored three runs in the top of the second inning, but Van Wert tied the game in the bottom of the third. Each team scored a run in the fourth inning, and the game was tied at four going into the eighth inning. The Lady Panthers scored three runs in the top of the inning to secure the win.

Lauren Moore and Katlyn Dickson combined for four of Van Wert’s nine hits.

In the second game, Van Wert gave up seven runs in the first inning, but rallied for an 8-7 victory. Spoor doubled in the bottom of the seventh, then scored on a walk-off single by Moore.

The Lady Cougars racked up 16 hits, including four by Moore, and three each by Peyton Okuly, Laine Spoor and Olivia Profit. Okuly and Spoor each scored two runs in the win.

Track and Field

Crestview competes at multi-team event

MINSTER – The Crestview boys finished 13th, and the girls finished 15th out of 15 teams at Saturday’s Minster Memorial Invitational.

Crestview’s top scorers for the day were:

Boys 4×200 meter relay team: (Tyler White, Jordan Perrott, Caylib Pruett, and Nick Springer), sixth place, 1:41.70.

Boys 4×100 meter relay team: (Zak Clouser, Perrott, Pruett, and Springer) 49.39, seventh place.

Boys 300 meter hurdles: Tyler White 43.39 qualifying round, 44.18 finals, fourth place.