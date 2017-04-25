topamax recall


Tuesday, Apr. 25, 2017

2017 VWHS prom promo pic

The Van Wert High School Junior Class invites the public to the Prom open house from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in the Van Wert Middle School gym. This year, juniors chose “Tale as Old as Time … Beauty and the Beast” as the theme (characters shown above). Come and see how the students have transformed the gym into the Beast’s castle, and while here, get a picture with the cast of characters! Enter the open house on the north side of the building, middle school door M-44. The public is also invited to attend promenade from 7-8 p.m. in the high school gym. Park on the north side of the building and enter through door M-44. Follow the signs to the high school gym for promenade. (VWCS photo)

