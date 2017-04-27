DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert High School students and business representatives celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Career Education Opportunity (CEO) program during a breakfast held Wednesday morning at Willow Bend Country Club.

VWHS Principal Bob Priest welcomes students and business people to the breakfast, while guidance counselor Kerry Koontz, who developed the CEO program, talked about how the program was created, while also thanking businesses for being involved in the program.

“The program today is where it’s at because of the partnership that you’ve allowed us to create and form with you,” Koontz said.

Businesses involved in the program’s first year include Alliance Automation, Calvary Preschool, Central Mutual Insurance Company, Custom Audio Concepts, KAM Manufacturing, CQT Kennedy Manufacturing, National Door and Trim, Northwest Trophy and Screen Printing, Vancrest Health Care Center, Van Wert Manor, and Van Wert County Hospital’s Van Wert Wellness Therapy Solutions.

Priest had good words for the students who were involved in the program’s inaugural year.

“The students we have in here today are self-driven, they have ambition, they know where they want to go,” the VWHS principal said. “They’ve got some experiences that they’re building right now.”

Students participating include Spencer Teman, Madison Pauquette, Selena Witten, Austin Hammons, Ryan Keber, Sarah Linser, Morgan Bracken, Emma Kohn, Jessie Agler, Cheyenne Brown, Colin McHugh, Aimee Nicolai, Jena Rex-LaRue, Sierra Blackmore, Alex Bartley, Bethany Fast, and Kateri Steinecker.

Teman said the experience was a good one and also validated his decision to earn a mechanical engineering degree at Miami University in Oxford. “I got some exposure to real-world concepts, like programming languages I’ve never seen or heard of,” Teman said.

In addition to providing career experience, the CEO program also provided some students with information they needed to decide a career wasn’t for them.

Brandon Miller of Kennedy Manufacturing noted that his company provided an internship for a student who wanted to go into graphic design and marketing, but, after doing the job for a few weeks, decided she didn’t want to do that for a living.

Miller said he could identify with that student, since he pursued an accounting degree at Miami for three years before deciding accounting wasn’t what he wanted to do for a career. Miller also noted the fact that he is now in management at Kennedy, despite not finishing a degree, shows students have other choices other than college to be successful.

The students and employers who attended the breakfast shared their experiences in the program this past year, with students saying the program provided valuable experience for them — with many saying it also validated their career choice — while providing good interaction between businesses and students.

Koontz also talked about the fact that the CEO program shows that college is not the only option after high school graduation, although guidance counselors, including those at Van Wert, had traditionally promoted college for many years to all students.

Last year, during a news conference to announce creation of the CEO program, Koontz noted that, in addition to getting students to rethink their options, when it comes to college, parents also had to be reeducated to understand that college wasn’t the only — and maybe not be best — option for their children.

The guidance counselor especially noted that, with Baby Boomers retiring in ever-increasing numbers, there are good career options becoming available locally that don’t require a college education.

“We have jobs available in our community right now that are going unfilled, and I look at that, and say, ‘That’s a problem’,” Koontz said, noting that he will be creating a workforce development program this coming year to train high school students for those positions.