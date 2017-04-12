Submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2017-18 school year. Scholarships are based on residency, college grade point average, and financial need. They are available for any recognized field of study leading to an associate’s or baccalaureate degree.

A maximum of three grants will be made to a student earning a baccalaureate degree in four years. A student whose course of study requires five years to earn a baccalaureate degree may be awarded a fourth grant.

Students earning an associate’s degree are eligible for scholarship funds after completing the equivalent of one year. No grants are made beyond the baccalaureate degree. Applicants must be full time students, although special consideration may be given to part-time students.

Students who have completed the equivalent of one year in college are eligible to have their application considered, provided they have a 2.75 accumulative grade point average. A first time applicant with above sophomore standing must have a 3.0 accumulative grade point average. Students who have been granted a scholarship must maintain a 3.0 accumulative grade point average to warrant continuation of a scholarship grant.

An applicant must have been a resident of Van Wert or Paulding Counties when they graduated from one of the following eligible High Schools: Antwerp, Crestview, Delphos Jefferson, Delphos St. John’s, Lincolnview, Parkway, Paulding, Spencerville, Vantage, Van Wert, and Wayne Trace. All graduates of Delphos Jefferson and Delphos St. John’s are eligible regardless of county or residence.

Applications may be found online at www.vanwertcountyfoundation.org or students may request an application by calling 419.238.1743, emailing info@vanwertcountyfoundation.org, or by visiting The Van Wert County Foundation, 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert. Application deadline is June 2.