Van Wert independent sports

LIMA – The Shawnee Indians swept through singles and doubles play on the way to Tuesday’s 5-0 tennis win over Van Wert.

The loss dropped the Cougars to 3-4, and 3-3 in the Western Buckeye League.

At first singles, Shawnee’s Michael Rutter defeated Michael Etter 6-1, 6-1, while at second singles, Isaac Hanover got past Van Wert’s Gabe Rollins, 6-1, 7-6.

Jackson Schauf topped Ryan Keber at third singles, 6-3, 7-5.

Shawnee’s first doubles team of Max Jones and Danny Kesner defeated Spencer Teman and Kannen Wannemacher 6-0, 6-1, and the second doubles team of Harsha Battula and Jack O’Connor beat Van Wert’s Zach Ford and Michael Hellman 6-0, 6-1.