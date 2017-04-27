Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert and Fairview met again at Jubilee Park yesterday, to resume an April 10 game that was suspended by rain.

The two teams picked up play in the fourth inning, and Fairview scored two runs in the top half of the frame, then one more in the fifth, on the way to a 3-1 victory over the Lady Cougars.

Van Wert’s lone run came in the bottom half of the seventh, when Olivia Profit crossed home plate on a double by pinch hitter Jaden Wagner.

The loss dropped Van Wert to 6-9 on the season.