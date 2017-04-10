Submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association is excited to bring a new program to Van Wert County area youths. The club is expanding the youth program, and this will help local children receive more instruction in the shooting sports. The program is funded by a grant from The Friends of the NRA.

On April 15, the club will be having a Youth Fun Day at the range, which is free to all participants. Each child will need to be at least 8 years old and will need a parent or guardian present to participate. The planned activities will include air rifle and .22-caliber rifle marksmanship training.

The day will start at 9 a.m. with a safety clinic for both the youngsters and their parents or guardians. Participants will then be divided into two groups for instruction on air rifles and .22 rifles. Parents or guardians are included in both activities so please be ready for participating. This Youth Fun Day will end at 1 p.m.

The instructors for the event are NRA instructors and NRA range safety officers. Since there is a 20-participant limit, it is important to pre-register. Preregistration is required to participate in the fun day. Those wanting to register their child should call Ben Price at 419.889.9124.