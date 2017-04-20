Van Wert independent news

A Van Wert man who admitted violating his probation by refusing to go to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, after first denying it, was subsequently sentenced to a term at the substance abuse treatment center.

Kyle Goodwin, 28, of Van Wert, withdrew his previous denial of violating his probation in a hearing held Wednesday before Van Wert County Common Pleas Judge Martin D. Burchfield. The judge then sentenced him to 30 days in jail, and then up to six months at the WORTH Center.

Two other persons appeared in court during a light docket on Wednesday.

James Freeman, 67, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of aggravated vehicular assault, a felony of the third degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10.

Jenifer Davis, 21, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation by failing to report to probation and failing to report a law enforcement contact. Judge Burchfield revoked a surety bond set in the case and ordered a new bond in the amount of $10,000 cash or commercial surety.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26.