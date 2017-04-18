SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Holden Willingham tossed a one-hitter, and the Van Wert Cougars got back on the winning track with Monday’s five inning, 10-0 non-conference win over the Wayne Trace Raiders.

Willingham earned the win by pitching all five innings, striking out two and walking four.

Brady Stabler’s single in the fourth inning accounted for Wayne Trace’s only hit of the game.

Van Wert (11-2) scored four runs in the second. Nathan Temple opened the inning by reaching first on an error, then advanced to second on a wild pitch to James Acquaviva. The latter singled on the next pitch, and an error on the next play allowed Temple to score, and Jonathon Lee to reach first.

The bases became loaded when Willingham walked, then Evan Williams reached first on an error, allowing Acquaviva and Lee to score for a 3-0 lead. Two batters later, Willingham scored on Wayne Trace’s fourth error of the inning. The Raiders would finish the game with seven errors.

The Cougars tacked on six more runs in the fourth inning. Mason Carr scored on an RBI single by Caleb Fetzer, Haden Maples scored on an RBI single by Acquaviva, then Fetzer scored on a triple by Lee. An error later scored Lee and Willingham, and Williams scored on a wild pitch.

Van Wert finished with eight hits, including two each by Lee and Acquaviva.

Lee and Williams each drove in a pair of runs.

The Cougars will return to Western Buckeye League action today, by hosting Shawnee.

Box score:

Wayne Trace 000 00 – 0

Van Wert 040 6x –10