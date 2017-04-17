Van Wert independent sports

Ryan Keber posted Van Wert’s lone victory, during Saturday’s 4-1 Western Buckeye League tennis loss to Celina.

Playing at third singles against Drew Rosengarten, Keber dropped the opening set 0-6, but rallied to win the match 7-5, 7-6.

At first singles, Michael Etter was defeated by Garrett Weininger 6-0, 6-0, and at second singles, Celina’s Heath Laux topped Gabe Rollins 6-2, 6-1.

Van Wert’s first doubles team of Spencer Teman and Kannen Wannemacher was defeated by Bryce Lagenkamp and Bryce Lochtefeld 6-2, 6-1, and at second doubles, Celina’s Shoaib Saleem and Garrett Forlow beat Carter Eikenbary and Zach Stevens 6-1, 7-5.

The loss dropped Van Wert to 3-3 (3-2 WBL).