VW Cougar netters fall to Celina
Van Wert independent sports
Ryan Keber posted Van Wert’s lone victory, during Saturday’s 4-1 Western Buckeye League tennis loss to Celina.
Playing at third singles against Drew Rosengarten, Keber dropped the opening set 0-6, but rallied to win the match 7-5, 7-6.
At first singles, Michael Etter was defeated by Garrett Weininger 6-0, 6-0, and at second singles, Celina’s Heath Laux topped Gabe Rollins 6-2, 6-1.
Van Wert’s first doubles team of Spencer Teman and Kannen Wannemacher was defeated by Bryce Lagenkamp and Bryce Lochtefeld 6-2, 6-1, and at second doubles, Celina’s Shoaib Saleem and Garrett Forlow beat Carter Eikenbary and Zach Stevens 6-1, 7-5.
The loss dropped Van Wert to 3-3 (3-2 WBL).
04/17/17