Submitted information

The city brush pick-up for 2017 will take place from Monday, May 1, until Friday, May 5, according to Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming.

Brush will be picked up throughout the city on those dates. Brush should be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on Monday, May 1.

The city will not pick up limbs larger than 4 inches in diameter or more than 10 feet long.

The city will also not pick up brush that has been left behind by professional tree trimmers or private contractors. If homeowners use a trimming service, they are responsible for disposing of the tree.

Brush placed in bags or boxes will also not be picked up.