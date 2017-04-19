Van Wert independent sports

KENTON – Van Wert’s boys track team took first, and the girls team took second during Tuesday’s Quad Meet with host Kenton, Ottawa-Glandorf and Wapakoneta.

The boys team finished with 90 points, compared to 69 for Wapakoneta, 51.5 for Ottawa-Glandorf and 45.5 for Kenton.

Wapakoneta’s girls finished with 79 team points to edge Van Wert (76 points). Ottawa-Glandorf finished with 74.5 points, and Kenton 24.5.

Event winners for Van Wert’s boys:

400 meter dash: Thane Cowan (53.50)

300 meter hurdles: Brandon Hernandez (42.90)

4×200 meter run: Anthony Salcido, Blake Henry, Jacoby Kelly, Hernandez (1:37.60)

4×400 meter run: Dylan Lautzenheiser, Eli Rager, Cowan, Hernandez (3:33.90)

4×800 meter run: Holden Reichert, Cowen, Lautzenheiser, Hernandez (8:37.20)

High jump: Rager (6-2.00)

Long jump: Henry (19-11.00)

Shot put: Austin Clay (49-4.25)

Discus: Clay (138-11)

Van Wert girls winners:

100 meter dash: Megan Braun (13.30)

200 meter dash: Braun (27.10)

400 meter run: Cassidy Meyers (1:03.40)

4×100 meter run: Emma Kohn, Caylee Phillips, Payton Fleming, Braun (52.50)

4×200 meter run: Nicole Clay, Kohn, Phillips, Braun (1:51.30)

Shot put: Tabatha Saam (35-06.00)