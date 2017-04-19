Van Wert track teams do well at Quad
Van Wert independent sports
KENTON – Van Wert’s boys track team took first, and the girls team took second during Tuesday’s Quad Meet with host Kenton, Ottawa-Glandorf and Wapakoneta.
The boys team finished with 90 points, compared to 69 for Wapakoneta, 51.5 for Ottawa-Glandorf and 45.5 for Kenton.
Wapakoneta’s girls finished with 79 team points to edge Van Wert (76 points). Ottawa-Glandorf finished with 74.5 points, and Kenton 24.5.
Event winners for Van Wert’s boys:
400 meter dash: Thane Cowan (53.50)
300 meter hurdles: Brandon Hernandez (42.90)
4×200 meter run: Anthony Salcido, Blake Henry, Jacoby Kelly, Hernandez (1:37.60)
4×400 meter run: Dylan Lautzenheiser, Eli Rager, Cowan, Hernandez (3:33.90)
4×800 meter run: Holden Reichert, Cowen, Lautzenheiser, Hernandez (8:37.20)
High jump: Rager (6-2.00)
Long jump: Henry (19-11.00)
Shot put: Austin Clay (49-4.25)
Discus: Clay (138-11)
Van Wert girls winners:
100 meter dash: Megan Braun (13.30)
200 meter dash: Braun (27.10)
400 meter run: Cassidy Meyers (1:03.40)
4×100 meter run: Emma Kohn, Caylee Phillips, Payton Fleming, Braun (52.50)
4×200 meter run: Nicole Clay, Kohn, Phillips, Braun (1:51.30)
Shot put: Tabatha Saam (35-06.00)
POSTED: 04/19/17 at 9:36 am. FILED UNDER: Sports