SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The Van Wert Cougars suffered their first loss of the season Saturday, falling to traditional state power Lexington 5-0 in the opening round of the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association tournament.

“We got some great experience,” co-head coach Chuck Rollins said. “We were able to battle against guys at every position that were a little bit better. It’s the first test we’ve had in our young season.”

“We’re really hoping they can learn from that experience, as we go into our WBL season,” Rollins added.

At first singles, Van Wert’s Michael Etter fell to Luke Webster 6-1, 6-2, and at second singles, Lexington’s defeated Gabe Rollins 6-2, 6-2. Ryan Keber lost to Benton Drake 6-0, 6-1 in third singles action.

The Minutemen swept through doubles play as well, with Mike Saloamoff and Brent Webster beating the tandem of Spencer Teman and Kannen Wannemacher 6-1, 6-1, and Ajitt Venk and Budanek topping Van Wert’s Carter Eikenbary and Zach Stevens 6-1, 6-2.

“The games were close and competitive, even though the scores sound a little more lopsided than the play was,” Rollins explained. “The singles kids really fought well and played some good tennis, but were a little bit outmatched.”

“Our doubles teams played better as their matches went along, so that’s something we can take out of that.”

Van Wert (2-1) will host Bluffton today.