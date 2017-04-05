SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

DEFIANCE –– The defending Western Buckeye League champion Van Wert Cougars began the 2017 tennis season in fine fashion by sweeping the Defiance Bulldogs 5-0 in Tuesday’s league opener. It was also the first match of the season for the Cougars, after Monday’s match against Elida was postponed due to inclement weather.

At first singles, junior Michael Etter defeated Reece Cape 6-0, 6-0, while at second singles, senior Gabe Rollins downed Thomas Schlichting 6-0, 6-2. Senior Ryan Keber swept Defiance’s Will Hancock 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Van Wert’s first doubles team of senior Spencer Teman and sophomore Kannen Wannemacher prevailed over Drew Klausing and Zachary Tettenhorst 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, and at second doubles, the tandem of senior Carter Eikenbary and sophomore Zach Stevens defeated Jamal Cesar and Luciano Garcia 6-0, 6-2.

Van Wert (1-0, 1-0 WBL) will host Wapakoneta on Friday. Defiance (0-3, 0-1 WBL) is scheduled to host Ayersville today.