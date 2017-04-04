SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It’s not an easy job. On the court, you’re on the move while watching 10 players and making calls to maintain the integrity of the game. Sometimes, those calls play a key role in the outcome of the game. All the while, coaches and vocal fans disagree with some of your calls and, often times, many of those fans are less than pleasant about it. Then there’s plenty of work put in off the court.

By day, Eric Schwab of Van Wert is an intervention specialist at Fort Jennings High School. At night, he’s a high school basketball official, and he’s considered one of the top ones in Ohio. He recently capped off his ninth season by officiating the Girls’ Division IV State Championship game between top-ranked Berlin Hiland and 2016 champion Waterford, a matchup won by Hiland 61-41.

“Of the thousands of basketball officials across Ohio, only a small percentage qualify to receive regional or state tournament assignments,” said Tim Stried, director of communications with the Ohio High School Athletic Association. “The voting and rating process that officials must pass through to be in that group is extensive, and is a testament to the level of respect that those officials have earned.”

It was Schwab’s first state tournament assignment.

“I absolutely consider it an honor to be selected to work the state tournament,” Schwab said. “Officiating is not an easy thing to do. It takes hours off the court watching plays on tape, going to camps, attending meetings, getting into rule books, so when that play happens you can get it right.”

Officiating basketball games wasn’t exactly one of Schwab’s life goals, but he followed the lead of a buddy.

“A close friend one year decided to try it to help keep himself in shape, and in turn got me to join the class as well,” Schwab explained. “So I gave it a shot and have loved it ever since.”

Last month’s Division IV girls’ state title game was played at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, Ohio’s second largest venue for basketball.

“Officiating at the state level is a totally different experience, with the venue being as big as it is and officiating in front of thousands of people,” Schwab said. “It takes some time just to adjust to your surroundings and soak everything in, but after the game gets going, you settle in just like any other game.”

Schwab agreed the key to being a successful official isn’t a solitary effort. In fact, it’s far from it. It requires patience while advancing through the ranks, and watching and learning from veteran officials.

“You can’t do this on your own,” Schwab noted. “I need to give credit to my mentors and fellow officials that have helped me over the years, and have put me in a position to be successful.”

“Without the support of my family (wife Lindy and children Ansley, 5, and Camden, 10 months), I wouldn’t be able to do this hobby that I have grown to love,” Schwab added.

Schwab wasn’t the only area official to work the state tournament. A.J. Kremer of St. Henry also officiated the Division IV game, while Bill Gephart of Lima, Ben Kramer of Chickasaw, and Steve Trout of Wapakoneta officiated the boys’ Division III state semifinal game between Cleveland Villa-Angela St. Joseph and Proctorville Fairland.