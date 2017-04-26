SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — The Van Wert Cougar track and field team swept Tuesday’s Van Wert County Track and Field Championship Meet, with the boys finishing with 112 points, and the girls finishing with 122 points.

Lincolnview took second, with 71.5 points for the boys, and 56 points for the girls, while Crestview finished third with 21.5 points for the boys, and 28 points for the girls.

Van Wert’s Jacoby Kelly took three individual events, winning the 100-meter dash i 11.5 seconds, the 200-meter dash in 23.9 seconds, and the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 8½ inches.

Brandan Hernandez of Van Wert won both the 110-meter and 300-m hurdles for the boys, while Lady Cougar Peyton Fleming won the 100- and 300-m hurdles for the girls.

Girls results:

4 x 800 meter relay – 1. Van Wert 11:06; 2. Lincolnview 11.22; 3. Crestview 11.34.

4 x 400 meter relay – 1. Van Wert “A” 4:24; 2. Van Wert “B” 4:42.3; 3. Lincolnview 4:51.6; 4. Crestview 4:56.6.

4 x 200 meter relay – 1. Van Wert 1:49.7; 2. Lincolnview 1:58.4; 3. Crestview 2:07.2.

4 x 100 meter relay – 1. Van Wert 53.1; 2. Lincolnview 55.4; 3. Crestview 1:00.

100 meter hurdles – 1. Peyton Fleming (VW) 16.6; 2. Katie Hughes (CHS) 17.4; 3. Brooke Thatcher (L) 18.4.

100 meter dash – 1. Megan Braun (VW) 12.9; 2. Michaella Johnson (VW) 13.3; 3. Makenna Klausing (L) 14.0.

1600 meter run – 1. Rylee Byrne (L) 5:48.1; 2. Ragen Harting (CHS) 5:55.1; 3. Julia Springer (VW) 6:03.1.

400 meter dash – 1. Nicole Clay (VW) 1:05.3; 2. Abigail Bagley (CHS) 1:09.2; 3. Miah Katalenas (L) 1:12.8.

300 meter hurdles – 1. Peyton Fleming (VW) 51.2; 2. Payton Money (VW) 53.5; 3. Reagan Priest (VW) 55.6

800 meter run – 1. Cassidy Meyers (VW) 2:35.1; 2. Julia Springer (VW) 2:43.1; 3. Ragen Harting (CHS) 2:47.

200 meter dash – 1. Caylee Phillips (VW) 28.4; 2. Raegan Boley (L) 30.8; 3. Miah Katalenas (L) 31.1.

3200 meter run – 1. Rylee Byrne (L) 12:59.1; 2. Tori Snyder (VW) 13:47.1; 3. Jerica Huebner (VW) 14:02.1.

High jump – T1. Michaella Johnson (VW) 4-08.00. T1. Chelsea Taylor (CHS) 4-08.00; 3. Olivia Gorman (L) 4-06.00.

Pole vault – 1. Julia Springer (VW) 7-00.00; 2. Adrianna Grothause (VW) 6-00.00.

Long jump – 1. Emma Kohn (VW) 14-10.50; 2. Olivia Gorman (L) 14-04.00; 3. Savannah Nygren (VW) 13-08.00.

Discus – 1. Kirsten Clay (VW) 111-10.50; 2. Tabatha Samm (VW) 87-06.50; 3. Jasmine Miller (L) 82-03.

Shot put – 1. Tabatha Saam (VW) 35-09.00; 2. Abby Jackson (VW) 33-00.25; 3. Kirsten Clay (VW) 29-00.25.

Boys results:

4 x 800 meter relay – 1. Van Wert 9:16.0; 2. Lincolnview 9:29.0.

4 x 400 meter relay – 1. Van Wert 3:36.1; 2. Lincolnview “A” 3:40.5; 3. Lincolnview “B” 3:57.2.

4 x 200 meter relay – 1. Van Wert 1:35.1; 2. Lincolnview 1:35.4; 3. Crestview 1:39.4

4 x 100 meter relay – 1. Van Wert 46.7; 2. Lincolnview 48.4; 3. Crestview 49.4.

110 meter hurdles – 1. Brandan Hernandez (VW) 16.3; 2. Tyler White (CHS) 17.0; 3. Caylib Pruett (CHS) 18.8.

100 meter dash – 1. Jacoby Kelly (VW) 11.5; 2. Casey Garay (L) 12.1; 3. Ryan Moody (L) 12.3.

1600 meter run – 1. Karter Tow (L) 4:42.1; 2. Alek Bowersock (L) 4:54.1; 3. Devon Bill (L) 5:02.1.

400 meter dash – 1. Ryan Rager (L) 52.1; 2. Thane Cowen (VW) 52.4; 3. Kenneth Salcido (VW) 53.3.

300 meter hurdles – 1. Brandan Hernandez (VW) 42.5; 2. Tyler White (CHS) 44.5; 3. Jackson Eddins (VW) 47.6.

800 meter run – 1. Dylan Lautzenheiser (VW) 2:00.1; 2. Austin Elick (L) 2:00.1; 3. Jordan Perrott 2:16.1.

200 meter dash – 1. Jacoby Kelly (VW) 23.9; 2. Logan Williams (L) 24.6; 3. Brad Korte (L) 24.7.

3200 meter run – 1. Karter Tow (L) 10:28.1; 2. Gage Chiles (VW) 11:15.1; 3. Collin Puckett (CHS) 11:53.1.

High jump – 1. Blake Henry (VW) 5-08.00; 2. Brad Korte (L) 5-04.00.

Pole vault – T1. Noah Carter (VW) 9-00.00; T1. Dylan Neate (L) 9-00.00; 3. Dillon Ellerbrock (L) 7-00.00.

Long jump – 1. Jacoby Kelly (VW) 19-08.50; 2. Eli Rager (VW) 18-09.00; 3. Ryan Rager (L) 18-04.00.

Discus – 1. Austin Clay (VW) 135-09; 2. Gavin Smith (VW) 104-10; 3. Robert Gonzalez (CHS) 97-08.50.

Shot put – 1. Austin Clay (VW) 52-10.00; 2. Gavin Smith (VW) 40-04.00; 3. Brayden Sellers 39-11.50.