Submitted information

The annual meeting of the Business Development Corporation of Van Wert Inc., an Ohio not-for-profit corporation, will be held at noon Wednesday, May 10, at Willow Bend Country Club, 579 Hospital Drive.

Any adult resident of Van Wert County who actively registers at the annual meeting and pays the membership dues (currently $5) is eligible to be a member of the BDC.

Annual meeting business will include election of trustees for the expired positions from a list of timely-submitted nominations, as well as a review of prior year business and financial activities of the BDC.