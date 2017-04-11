SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Van Wert’s 9-0 start to the baseball season has led to a top honor in at least one poll.

The Cougars are ranked #1 in Ohio in Division II, according to this week’s Baseball Prep Report (PBR).

PBR holds various baseball events around the Midwest, and ranks teams and high school baseball players according to their college & pro potential.

“One of my players had to tell me about the rankings,” Van Wert head coach Charlie Whitten said. “I knew they had us ranked sixth last week, but I hadn’t seen this week’s rankings until one of my players told me today.”

“I have downplayed that to my kids, but I think that is a tremendous show of respect to our program, especially since we do not have any Division I kids on our roster (yet).” Witten added.

The Cougars will host St. Marys Memorial today.