Katie Etter of Van Wert has joined the staff of Trinity Friends Church as the new Youth Pastor and Family Life Center Coordinator at Trinity Friends Church (TFC) in Van Wert. Etter recently graduated from Grace College with a youth ministry and educational ministry degree. She began attending Trinity Friends and became involved with the youth group while she was in high school. She interned at TFC last summer in the Youth Department.

Etter began working with the church in December 2016. She has established a new name for the TFC Youth Group. Previously known as the ROCK (Reaching Out for Christ’s Kingdom) the youth group is now known as The Vine, in reference to John 15.

Etter says, “I look forward to getting to know the teenagers of Van Wert and helping them through everyday struggles. I am also pleased to be working with various community groups using our Family Life Center Facility.”

“I am personally thrilled to be joining the fine staff of TFC,” she added. “I believe that together we can build on the youth and future generation of TFC. I am also blessed by the support already shown to me by the people of TFC and by our area schools. God is good, all the time!”

The church invites everyone who would like to meet her to attend Sunday services. Services are held at 9 and 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, and at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The Vine meets at 7 p.m. on Sunday evenings for a game, snacks, and a lesson.

Trinity Friends is located at 605 North Franklin St.