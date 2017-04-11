SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Mother Nature can be fickle, and she proved that Monday evening, with thunder, lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds. Those conditions led to the postponement of games, with most already in progress.

A baseball game featuring two undefeated teams was halted after three innings, with Van Wert (9-0) leading Fairview (6-0) 3-1. The teams are trying to find a day to finish the game.

In softball action at Jubilee Park, play was stopped in the fourth inning, with Fairview leading Van Wert 1-0.

Crestview’s baseball and softball games against Lincolnview were stopped due to weather. The Lady Knights were leading the Lady Lancers 4-0 in the top of the third inning, while in baseball, Crestview led Lincolnview 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning when the game was suspended.

Games must go five innings to be considered complete.

Also postponed because of inclement weather: yesterday’s tennis match between Van Wert and Bluffton.