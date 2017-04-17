The Week Ahead in Local Sports
Van Wert independent sports
(Please note: games/events subject to change)
Monday April 17
Baseball: Wayne Trace at Van Wert 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Spencerville at Crestview 5 p.m.
Baseball: Lincolnview at Lima Central Catholic 5 p.m.
Softball: Antwerp at Van Wert 5 p.m.
Softball: Spencerville at Crestview 5 p.m.
Softball: Lincolnview at Lima Central Catholic 5 p.m.
Track and Field: Crestview at Antwerp Quad 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday April 18
Baseball: Shawnee at Van Wert 5 p.m.
Baseball: Lincolnview at Crestview (comp. of susp. game) 5 p.m.
Softball: Lincolnview at Crestview (comp. of susp. game) 5 p.m.
Softball: Van Wert at Shawnee 5 p.m.
Tennis: Van Wert at Shawnee 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field: Van Wert at Kenton Quad 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday April 19
Baseball: Crestview at Minster 5 p.m.
Softball: Wayne Trace at Crestview 5 p.m.
Softball: Ottoville at Lincolnview 5 p.m.
Thursday April 20
Baseball: Crestview at Allen East 5 p.m.
Baseball: Lincolnview at Ada 5 p.m.
Softball: Crestview at Allen East 5 p.m.
Softball: Lincolnview at Ada 5 p.m.
Tennis: Bryan at Van Wert 5 p.m.
Track and Field: Crestview at Fort Recovery 5 p.m.
Friday April 21
Baseball: Van Wert at Kenton 5 p.m.
Baseball: Hicksville at Lincolnview 5 p.m.
Baseball: Continental at Crestview 5 p.m.
Softball: Kenton at Van Wert 5 p.m.
Softball: Crestview at Kalida 5 p.m.
Tennis: Kenton at Van Wert 4:30 p.m.
Saturday April 22
Baseball: Delphos St. John’s at Van Wert 11 a.m.
Baseball: Fairview at Lincolnview 11 a.m.
Softball: Hicksville at Lincolnview 12 p.m.
Tennis: Van Wert at Elida Invitational 9 a.m.
Track and Field: Lincolnview at Delphos St. John Invitational 9 a.m.
