The Week Ahead in Local Sports
Van Wert independent sports
(Please note: games/events subject to change)
Monday, April 10
Baseball: Van Wert at Fairview (5 p.m.)
Baseball: Lincolnview at Crestview (5 p.m.)
Softball: Lincolnview at Crestview (5 p.m.)
Softball: Fairview at Van Wert (5 p.m.)
Tennis: Bluffton at Van Wert (5 p.m.)
Tuesday, April 11
Baseball: St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert (5 p.m.)
Softball: Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial (5 p.m.)
Softball: Parkway at Lincolnview (5 p.m.)
Tennis: Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial (4:30 p.m.)
Track and Field: Crestview at Celina (4:30 p.m.)
Track and Field: Continental, Paulding at Lincolnview (4:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, April 12
Baseball: Bath at Crestview (5 p.m.)
Softball: Belmont at Crestview (5 p.m.)
Softball: Columbus Grove at Lincolnview (5 p.m.)
Thursday, April 13
Baseball: Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf (5 p.m.)
Baseball: Delphos Jefferson at Lincolnview (5 p.m.)
Baseball: Crestview at Paulding (5 p.m.)
Softball: Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert (5 p.m.)
Softball: Delphos Jefferson at Lincolnview (5 p.m.)
Softball: Crestview at Paulding (5 p.m.)
Tennis: Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert (4:30 p.m.)
Track and Field: Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf Meet (4:30 p.m.)
Track and Field: Crestview at Wayne Trace Invitational (Boys, 4 p.m.)
Friday, April 14
No games/events scheduled
Saturday, April 15
Baseball: Crestview at Ottoville (12 p.m.)
Softball: Paulding at Van Wert (12 p.m.)
Softball: Crestview at Celina, with Fort Recovery and Lincolnview (12 p.m.)
Tennis: Celina at Van Wert (11 a.m.)
Track and Field: Crestview at Minster Invitational (Boys, 9 a.m.)
