Van Wert independent sports

(Please note: games/events subject to change)

Monday, April 3

Softball: Coldwater at Lincolnview (5 p.m.)

Baseball: Parkway at Van Wert (5 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 4

Track and Field: Ottoville, Lincolnview at Crestview (4:30 p.m.)

Track and Field: Van Wert, Paulding at Defiance (4:30 p.m.)

Softball: Crestview at Hicksville (5 p.m.)

Softball: Van Wert at Defiance (5 p.m.)

Baseball: Crestview at Parkway (5 p.m.)

Baseball: Lincolnview at Ayersville (5 p.m.)

Baseball: Defiance at Van Wert (5 p.m.)

Tennis: Van Wert at Defiance (4:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 5

Baseball: Crestview at Fort Jennings (5 p.m.)

Softball: Perry at Lincolnview (5 p.m.)

Thursday, April 6

Baseball: Crestview at Lima Central Catholic (5 p.m.)

Baseball: Columbus Grove at Lincolnview (5 p.m.)

Baseball: Van Wert at Coldwater (5 p.m.)

Softball: Crestview at Lima Central Catholic (5 p.m.)

Softball: Columbus Grove at Lincolnview (5 p.m.)

Softball: Van Wert at St. Henry (5 p.m.)

Friday, April 7

Baseball: Van Wert at Wapakoneta (5 p.m.)

Softball: Van Wert at Wapakoneta (5 p.m.)

Softball: Lincolnview at Continental (4:30 p.m.)

Tennis: Wapakoneta at Van Wert (4:30p.m.)

Track and Field: Van Wert at Ehresman Invite at Bath High School (4:30)

Saturday, April 8

Baseball: Van Wert at Elida DH (11:00 a.m.)

Baseball: Crestview at Kalida DH (2 p.m.)

Baseball: Lincolnview at Wayne Trace (12 p.m.)

Softball: Crestview, Versailles, Archbold at Parkway (2 p.m.)

Softball: Van Wert at Fort Recovery DH (11 a.m.)

Tennis: Lexington at Van Wert (10:30 a.m.)

Track and Field: Lima Central Catholic, Kalida at Crestview (11 a.m.)