Tammy Marlene Wood Morefield of Van Wert passed away at 1:54 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2017, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

She was born March 24, 1965, in Alexandria, Virginia, the daughter of Ray Wood Sr., who survives in Kentucky, and Phyllis Thatcher, who survives in Rockford. On June 12, 1982, she married the love of her life, Jeffery Jay Morefield, and he survives in Van Wert.

Also surviving are her stepfather, Bob Thatcher of Rockford; her stepmother, Angel Wood of Kentucky; three children, Lindsey Renee Spiecher of Rockford, and Loree Rachel Hines and Jeremy Joseph Jay (Jessica) Morefield, both of Van Wert; a brother, Ray (Sara) Wood Jr. of Rockford; and 13 grandchildren, Connor Menke, Chloe Morefield, Aubree Hines, Kayelee Morefield, Laytin Hines, Payton Morefield, Brysyn Hines, Addilyn Morefield, Kamdyn Spiecher, Destyn Hines, Brittyn Spiecher, Hudsyn Spiecher, and Jozee Morefield.

A sister, Patricia Wood, preceded her in death.

Tammy was housekeeping manager at Elmco Engineering in Van Wert and a member of Abounding Grace Ministries in Celina. She graduated from Lincolnview High School and attended Vantage Career Center.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, April 6, at Abounding Grace Ministries in Celina, with Pastor Rick Brosher officiating. Graveside committal services will take place at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. and noon Thursday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Abounding Grace Ministries in Celina.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

