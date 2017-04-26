Steve “Whitey” McCollum, 63, of Van Wert, passed away at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at his residence.

He was born April 5, 1964, in Van Wert, the son of Leona L. Schwarck and Ray Van McCollum, who both preceded him in death. He married Pam Agler McCollum, who survives.

Other survivors include two children, April McCollum and Scott McCollum, both of Van Wert; two grandchildren, Madeline Calvert of St. Francisville, Louisiana, and Daisy McCollum of Van Wert; two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Jennings of St. Francisville, Louisiana, and a sister, Deb Page of Van Wert.

A brother, Jeff McCollum, also preceded him in death.

Steve attended Van Wert High School and Indiana University-Purdue University at Fort Wayne, Indiana. He retired from Federal-Mogul Corporation in Van Wert after 33 years, due to health. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and sharing his love of aviation with anyone that would listen.

A private funeral service will be conducted at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with just immediate family present. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.